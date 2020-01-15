Fire destroys residence, no injuries reported

The Chase City Volunteer Fire Department responded to 302 West Fifth Street in town at 1:26 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 for a report of a structure fire. Chase City fire chief Charles Magann arrived on scene for a house that was fully engulfed with flames. The resident of the house was at home at the time the fire started, but she was able to escape with no injuries. The fire is believed to have started in the living room area of the residence but it is undetermined at this time what caused the fire. The resident is now staying with family members, and the Red Cross is assisting her with items such as prescriptions. The residence was a total loss, with the fire damage as well as a partial collapse of the residence due to the damage. A vehicle that was parked next to the residence also caught fire and was destroyed as well. It took firefighters several hours to extinguish the fire and conduct clean up.
Members of the Chase City Fire Department were assisted by Boydton Volunteer Fire Department, Bacon District Volunteer Fire Department, Chase City Rescue Squad, Chase City Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Chase City Public Works Department and Dominion Power.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.