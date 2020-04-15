Chase City’s first Yard of the Week was the Curtis Bigger home on Pine Tree Lanke. The contest is supported by the Chase City Chamber of Commerce, the Fortnightly Club, the Mecklenburg Lioness Club, the Mary Wood Garden Club and the Woman's Club. Selection this week was made be the Fortnightly Club.
Honors for the second Yard of the Week this season went to the Robertson Street home of Janice and Earle Moore on Robertson Street in Chase City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.