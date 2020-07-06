COVID-19 Update: Mecklenburg County at 28 deaths

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reports that Mecklenburg County is up to 249 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Two new deaths have been reported and linked to COVID-19; that brings the total to 28 deaths in Mecklenburg County. Additionally, there have been 31 hospitalizations in the county due to the virus.
Brunswick County reports 113 cases with 15 hospitalizations and only one death. Halifax County has only seen a small increase to 65 cases, fifteen more than was reported last week. Halifax County also reports four hospitalizations and one death linked to COVID-19. The Southside Health District altogether has confirmed 427 cases of the virus; 35 cases more than were reported last week.
There have been 6 confirmed outbreaks of in the Southside Health District, the same number as was reported earlier this month. Half of the outbreaks reported have taken place at a Long Term Care Facility; two outbreaks were reported at Correctional Facilities, and one was reported at an unnamed Healthcare Setting. 74 healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus in relation to outbreaks in the district, as well as 192 individuals.
Virginia as a whole has accrued 66,102 positive cases, 6,435 hospitalizations, and 1,853 deaths due to Coronavirus.
Virginia moved on to Phase 3 on July 1. Phase 3 encourages individuals to continue with ‘safer at home’ practices whenever possible, including teleworking. Businesses will still need to adhere to social distancing practices for customers, and Governor Northam has encouraged that everyone stick with wearing facial coverings while in public.
Social gathering maximums have increased from 50 people to 250 people, and non-essential businesses such as restaurants no longer have a cap limit. Outdoor venues are able to open at 50% capacity with a cap of 1,000 people, and gyms have been allowed to open at 75% capacity. In preparation for warmer temperatures, swimming pools will be allowed to offer 75% capacity as well while adhering to physical distancing guidelines.
