In the spirit of “the show must go on,” the Clarksville Community Players will be holding auditions for their fall play, “Calendar Girls,” directed by Lyn Kessie to be presented October 8-11. Nine women, mostly ages 35 plus and four adult men are sought. Both veteran actors and newcomers are encouraged to attend.
As with everything else in 2020, auditions and rehearsals will certainly be different. Those planning to attend must wear masks and social distance in the auditorium. Auditions will be held on Sunday, August 2 and Monday, August 3 and callbacks as needed. It is important to be in place at the Fine Arts Center promptly at 2:30p.m. Sunday or 7:00p.m. on Monday to hear the director explain the safety measures that will be required in order to be cast. Participants will have the opportunity to decide whether they can meet these requirements and, if so, they may audition.
Since “Calendar Girls” was announced for the fall season, it has generated excitement because of familiarity with the movie starring Helen Mirren, which was based on a true story. It tells of an English village where the women, determined to raise money for a good cause, decide to step away from their collective comfort zones to become calendar girls. When members of the staid Women’s Institute volunteer to pose as January-December, it becomes a sticky wicket. Anyone who would like to read the script before auditioning may call the theatre office at (434) 374-0058.
As always, numerous volunteers are needed to work behind the scenes. If you are willing to abide by the safety requirements and want to be a part of the excitement, you are encouraged to sign up to make sure the show goes on. Volunteers are needed to build and decorate sets, work props, create costumes, provide publicity, operate sound/lights, to name a few of the openings. If you can not come on August 2nd or 3rd in person to volunteer for one of these jobs, please call the theatre office and leave your contact information.
Remember the dates: Sunday, August 2 at 2:30p.m. and/or Monday August 3 at 7:00p.m. Be prompt because the Director has a great deal of information to convey, and it is important that you do not miss any of it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.