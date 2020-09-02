Chase City accepting bids for police department exterior painting

The Town of Chase City will receive sealed bids for painting the exterior of the Chase City
Police Department.
The successful bidder shall provide all labor, materials, and equipment necessary to paint the
exterior of the building. Bidder to maintain general liability insurance of $50,000 listing Town of
Chase City as additional insured.
Bid Closing Date and Time: Sealed bids must be received at Chase City Town Hall, 319 N.
Main Street, Chase City, VA 23924 no later than 3:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020.
Faxed or e-mailed bids will NOT be accepted.
Bid Opening Information: Bids will be publicly opened and read aloud at 3:15 PM on Friday,
September 11, 2020 in the Municipal Building, 319 N. Main Street, Chase City, Virginia.
Bid Inclusion: Please submit bid on attached form. Include proof of insurance and three references for which you have conducted similar work.
The Town of Chase City reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.
