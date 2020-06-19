Plans unveiled for school re-openings

The Mecklenburg County School Board opened on June 15 with Chairman Gavin Honeycutt voting against the motion that all matters discussed in the closed session prior to the regular meeting pertained to business matters.
“It is my opinion that all of the information that we discussed tonight in closed session was not personnel related. I was charged with an accusation from Mr. Allgood, a fellow Board member, of recruiting Dr. Midgette, from Brunswick County Public Schools, to take Mr. Nichols’ job as Superintendent. I considered this slanderous and untruthful and I want the public to be made aware,” said Honeycutt.
Later in the closing comments from Board members, Mr. Allgood stated that his comments in closed session were made during a discussion over the renewal of Mr. Nichols contract extension. “Eight of us agreed that what we covered in closed session was appropriate. I didn’t accuse [Honeycutt] of anything. All I asked was if the allegations that I heard were true, that you had been recruiting another person for the Superintendent’s job, which we hadn’t made a decision on Mr. Nichols yet. If you were offended by that then I apologize, I just asked the question. I’m not the type of person to go behind someone’s back, I just asked the question.”
The state has put together a phased in approach to reopening schools in the 2020/2021 School Year and all school divisions are now required to develop a plan for the fall. “Ultimately we know that [this plan] could still be changed some because that’s the nature of the beast at this point. We did get enough information from the Governor’s office and the Virginia Department of Education this week to have completed the planning that we have been putting together” said Nichols.
The plan still calls for August 10 to be the first day of school for students. It is anticipated that, by that time, the state will be in Phase 3 of the Governor’s Forward Virginia plan, which still requires social distancing guidelines to be met. With that being said, at this point, all students will not be able to attend at the same time. “In order to meet this goal we have been working hard to develop a strong distance education program that includes creating a one to one laptop initiative for students home use with appropriate training for students, teachers, and parents, we have been working to secure the best internet access for all and providing work around solutions for the students, we developed a very powerful [inaudible] of virtual technology resources, including Virtual Virginia” said Nichols. In July the instructional department will be working with teachers to make sure that issues related to how to give the instruction and how to use the tools that are available. Governor’s School students would be required to attend regular Governor’s school classes in the morning but would follow the same alternating schedule as their classmates in the afternoons.
In order to abide by the social distancing guidelines, the schools will make sure that special needs students will attend school each day face to face. Other students will need to rotate days on a weekly schedule, with half of the student body attending classes in person Monday through Thursday of the “A week”, and the other half attending Monday through Thursday of the “B week”. Friday will be the day that teachers will be specifically interacting and working through their duties that pertain to virtual learning. Videos and opportunities to call in and ask questions will be provided to parents to assist in distance learning.
“Many parents have suggested that there are still concerns about their children coming to school when they could catch something.” Superintendent Nichols continued, “We’re looking to work with those parents and students to allow them to remain at home and do virtual learning with our continued support.” These students would not be considered homeschooled.
Another significant component of the reopening plan is the transportation of students to and from school. One of the questions on the survey that will be sent to parents is whether or not they will be able to provide transportation of their child to and from school. Students riding buses will be required to be six feet apart and may be required to wear face masks. Surveys will be mailed to parents as early as Tuesday, June 16.
Maintenance will be using a hospital grade disinfectant to clean the schools. According to Mr. Dalton, the only issue the maintenance department is working out is the tools and materials needed to apply the disinfectant on buses. Hand sanitizing stations will be set up in communal areas including the cafeteria.
Mr. Dalton presented an update on the new school facility from Skanska. Site development updates include: the completion of the Central Utility Building footers and stem walls, the footers and stem walls for the main building are in progress, the installation of underground utilities is ongoing, and the middle school ball fields are at grade. Fortunately there were no delays, due to COVID-19, in getting materials needed for Cleveland Construction to continue working and protocols were put in to place to protect those working. The construction budget is at $117,067,060 with a final competition date of June 24, 2022.
School Board Clerk, Paula Giammatteo, was asked to read a “Resolution condemning racism and affirming the division’s commitment to an inclusive school environment”, which states that “racism and hate have no place in our schools or our society, and we must protect the Constitutional rights of every person who lives, works, and learns in our community”. Mrs. Smith, Mr. Edwards, and Mr. Palmer spoke up in praise of the resolution. Mr. Brent Richey said that he encourages everyone showing there support by marching, protesting, or posting on social media to now fight to make a change and take it a step further. Mr. Honeycutt agreed but suggested a minor change to the line that reads, “WHEREAS, we cannot be silent. We urgently must act to stop the racial injustice that harms and anguishes black people who are family, friends, neighbors, students, staff members, and fellow Americans”. He would like for line to say “stop the racial injustice that harms and anguishes ALL people”. “I say that because of our LBGTQ family that is out there and is also targeted. They have had acts of violence that are made towards them as well. I have been privy to those attacks in my life and I can assure that it is not fun.” Mrs. Bailey and Mr. Richey pointed out that they agreed with the change but since the document was a statement on racism, the title should be changed to say “Racism and other forms of prejudice”. The matter was tabled until the June 23rd meeting so that the wording and title could be revised.
The Board voted 8 to 1 to approve the Superintendent’s contract extension for two years beginning on July 1, 2021. Chairman Honeycutt voted against this motion.
Mrs. Bailey raised concerns over the staff hiring incentive. “The language that we have now in our policy says that the Superintendent may from time to time elect to provide new hires to classroom teaching positions. It gives the Superintendent flexibility. If we vote tonight to remove this from our policy, then we’ll have to add it again if we ever want to do that. It makes more sense to me to leave it there and give him the flexibility to do that on a yearly basis depending on the need. If we leave it there the ultimate decision is with the Superintendent and the only power that the Board would have would be to reject the budgetary permission to do that.” Honeycutt added, “I would assume Mr. Nichols that its because we don't have the money to offer and I don't know how we could pick and choose who to give the money to. I think we’re setting ourselves up for a challenge if that happens.” The motion to remove the language was unanimously approved.
