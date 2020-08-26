Missing person case ends with death; appears to be natural causes

On Tuesday, August 18, at 4:01 p.m. the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a missing person in the West Organsville Road and Highway 49 area of Chase City. Sergeant. Byrt Carnes met with the complainant who explained to the officer that he had come down with his friend from Richmond to a piece of property that the victim owned. They arrived at 1:30 p.m. and the victim went to walk his property.  The complainant told law enforcement that his last contact with the victim was at 1:30 p.m.. Deputy Don Blanton and K-9 Reba (bloodhound) searched the area where complainant last saw victim. K-9 Reba located the victim at 4:38 p.m. He was deceased and had died of what appeared to be natural causes.