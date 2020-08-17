Clarksville employees test positive for COVID

The Town of Clarksville has had some of our employees test positive for COVID-19. These employees are quarantined. The Town is following the protocols of the Virginia Department of Health and the National Centers for Disease Control to help prevent and protect the staff, residents, The Town and visitors to Clarksville from any additional impact. is taking the following steps until further notice:
- Effective August 11th the Town Hall Office and Police Department Office were closed to the public. Both offices will be staffed and can be contacted by phone. Meetings with staff will be held by appointment only with observance of all necessary precautions consistent with CDC guidelines.
- The Town will continue to provide service to the community. Some of our services may have a slower response time.
- Police services will continue to be provided by Town Police and with-in the mutual aid agreement with Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department if needed.
- Water, sewer, and trash pickup will be unaffected.
Town-related Public Meetings will be cancelled until further notice and rescheduled to a later time.
