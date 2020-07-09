The SVCC Foundation is pleased to announce the establishment of the Marion L. Fetterolf Scholarship fund, made possible by the generosity of her daughter and son-in-law, Carole F. Wallace and Wiley P. Wallace. Recipients will be chosen from qualified applicants who are residents of Lunenburg County.
Marion "Mel" Fetterolf passed away this year at the age of 99 1/2. Mel earned Signature Memberships in the American, National, Pennsylvania, and Philadelphia Watercolor Societies.
The decision to create an educational legacy in her mother's name was an easy one for Carole and Wiley. "A scholarship to art school in Philadelphia made it possible for Marion L. Fetterolf to pursue her life-long passion for art. She would be so honored to know the opportunity for someone else to pursue his/her dream, in part, is made possible by this scholarship."
