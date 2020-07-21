Keeping cool during heat advisories

This past Monday and Tuesday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory warning for portions of central, east central, north central, south central and southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina from 11:00a.m. to 9:00p.m due to high temperatures and high humidity making the chance of heat related-illnesses more likely to occur.
This is not the first, nor the last, heat advisory that has been issued to Mecklenburg County. The National Weather Service (NWS) provides plenty of tips and activities for young ones on their website for those caught in heat advisories. Some of the tips listed by the NWS include:
Dress appropriately; dress in lightweight, loose fitting and light colored clothes in order to reflect heat and sunlight.
Drink plenty of water; make sure that the water is not too cold as this can cause your body to exhibit a shock reaction.
Minimize direct exposure to the sun; sunburn will reduce your body’s ability to dissipate heat.
Check on both your younger and older family members; excessively high temperatures can be fatal for both small children and the elderly.
With excessively high temperatures comes the risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Both illnesses are serious and can be fatal.
Heat exhaustion symptoms include faintness or dizziness; excessive sweating; cool, pale or clammy skin; nausea or vomiting; a rapid, weak pulse; and muscle cramps. If someone is experiencing heat exhaustion, the NWS recommends first getting them to a cooler, air conditioned space if possible, taking small sips of water, and either taking a cool shower or using cool compresses. If symptoms get worse, call 911 ASAP.
Heat stroke symptoms include a throbbing headache; no sweating; a body temperature of above 103 degrees with red, hot, and dry skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid, strong pulse; and a possible loss of consciousness. It is recommended that you call 911 ASAP if you believe someone is experiencing a heat stroke, and try cooling the person off until help arrives.
The NWS recommends keeping children and elderly indoors during a heat wave at all possible times to keep them from overheating. Families can make fun, frosty treats while inside to doubly keep children’s attention and provide a way to cool off during peak temperatures!
