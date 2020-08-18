Bluestone High School graduate Ky’Leah Walls made the decision to benefit from her time away from school in quarantine; she wrote a book of poetry entitled, Every Emotion Finally Being Spoken. A book signing was held in the Chase City Banquet Hall from 2:00p.m. to 4:00p.m. on Saturday, August 15.
After two weeks in quarantine, Ky’Leah found herself bored out of her mind and from that boredom inspiration was struck. She stated in a Facebook post announcing the book, “One day I just started writing and then before I knew it I couldn’t stop writing. I expressed myself in ways I never did before and didn’t know I could. I’ve become such a better person and I’m glad I found a way to be me and be free in a positive way.”
Walls says that the actual writing of the book took a little under four weeks, but editing and walking through the publishing process took more time; she self-published with the help of DiggyPod, a print on demand company.
Ky’leah says her inspiration came from, “my father. He did the same thing; he wrote a poem book and now I have written mine.” In addition to being her source of inspiration, Damian White seems to be her number one fan, in contention with her grandmother Sandra White. At the book signing, Damian stated, “[Ky’Leah] came to me one day and said she had a bunch of poems and wanted to publish her book she wrote…I read the first ten poems and I said, ‘Well, this book has got to be published.’”
Sandra White was vocal about her support for her granddaughter during the event; she recounted, “That child had wrote the book—hadn’t said anything to us about it!—and Damian, her father, had helped her publish it. So then, them two got together and schemed…”
Ky’Leah says the one piece of advice she would take away from this experience and share with everyone is, “that anything is possible no matter your age or circumstance. Always push and believe in yourself. Express yourself, let your emotions be free.”
