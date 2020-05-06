Blood Drive at St John's Lutheran Church

Picture of the St John's Lutheran Church in Farmville.

St. John's Lutheran Church, will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive on Thursday, May 7th, 2020.  The drive will be held from 1:00 pm-6:00 pm, at St. John's Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, in Farmville VA.  Only prescheduled appointments will be honored.  No Walk-ins at this time.