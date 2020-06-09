The Board of Supervisors opened Monday night’s meeting with a prayer as per usual, and made sure that it was understood that the prayer conducted is according to the member in charge’s religion, but that all religions are welcome both on the Board and in the County.
The Board moved to adopt the noise ordinance amendment to address a problem that has been brought to their attention since the beginning of the year; an individual has been setting off an air-cannon all night long for months in order to protect his livestock and several residents from the neighborhood have come before the Board to issue complaints and ask that something be done. The Board voted unanimously to adopt the ordinance.
Sangi Cooper, Senior Planner for the Southside District Planning Commission presented a proposal for the Small Business Recovery Assistance Fund to the Board. The Board voted to move forward with the project to aid small businesses during this time. The funds would be available to use for rent, mortgage and utilities.
Mr. Wayne Carter noted in his report that animal adoptions in the county have been up since the COVID Pandemic started. The Board made a motion to close the Highway 49 Housing Project bank account as the project has been finished.
Jon Taylor, Mecklenburg Emergency Services Director gave a report on COVID-19 in Mecklenburg. He reported that at current there have been 24 deaths related to the virus, as well as 179 recoveries. He stated that we are currently trending downward. They are still getting supplies in for EMS workers.
Wayne Carter proposed that the Board up the courthouse security fee from $10 to $20. He stated it has been a number of years since the fee was last changed. The Board made a motion to take this proposal to public hearing for further discussion.
There were no public comments this month. As a reminder, if you have comments or questions you would like brought before the Board, please email those comments and questions to Wayne Carter at wayne.carter@mecklenburgva.com by 7:00p.m. on the Sunday preceding each meeting. If those comments are received by 4:00p.m. on the preceding Thursday, they will be included in the Board packet.
