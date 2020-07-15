“Clean Energy Virginia” initiative to drive investments toward renewable energy

On July 7, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam launched the “Clean Energy Virginia” initiative, which expands on Executive Order Forty-Three, signed in September 2019. Executive Order Forty-Three established statewide goals for clean energy deployment and expanded on the Commonwealth’s commitment to reducing its environmental impact. One of the goals established by this order is for 30 percent of the electricity consumed by Virginia agencies to come from renewable resources by 2022.
The “Clean Energy Virginia” initiative’s goal is to, “drive investment in renewable energy and energy efficiency, powering 100 percent of Virginia’s electricity from carbon-free sources.” Recently, Governor Northam has signed an order to replace all-diesel cargo handling equipment at the Port of Virginia with zero-emission all-electric equipment with $14 million from the Volkswagen Environmental Mitigation Trust, as well as $20 million to fund the Clean Air Communities Program to electrify governments fleets across the Commonwealth. Additionally, Virginia became the first Southern state to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI); RGGI is a market-based collaborative among Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states to combat climate change and reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the power sector while drive economic growth. Member states agree to a cap on carbon dioxide emissions, and power generators in those states must reduce pollution to meet the cap or buy additional allowances through an auction administered by RGGI, Inc. the nonprofit organization that coordinates participation in the program.
The Virginia Clean Economy Act signed back in April 2020 required that Virginia join the RGGI; the law also required new measures to promote energy efficiency, set a schedule for closing old fossil fuel power plants, and required electricity to come from 100 percent renewable sources such as solar or wind. The Virginia Clean Economy Act as requires that energy companies pay penalties for not meeting their targets, and part of that revenue goes on to fund job training and renewable energy programs in historically disadvantaged communities. The Act also established the following broad goals:
Establishes renewable portfolio standards. The Act requires Dominion Energy Virginia to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2045 and Appalachian Power to be 100 percent carbon-free by 2050. It requires nearly all coal-fired plants to close by the end of 2024.
Establishes energy efficiency standards. The Act declares energy efficiency pilot programs to be “in the public interest.” It creates a new program to reduce the energy burden for low-income customers, and it requires the Department of Social Services and the Department of Housing and Community Development to convene stakeholders to develop recommendations to implement this program. The Act sets an energy efficiency resource standard, requiring third party review of whether energy companies meet savings goals.
Advances offshore wind. The Act provides that 5,200 megawatts of offshore wind generation is “in the public interest.” It requires Dominion Energy Virginia to prioritize hiring local workers from historically disadvantaged communities, to work with the Commonwealth to advance apprenticeship and job training, and to include an environmental and fisheries mitigation plan.
Advances solar and distributed generation. The Act establishes that 16,100 megawatts of solar and onshore wind is “in the public interest.” The law expands “net metering,” making it easier for rooftop solar to advance across Virginia. The new law requires Virginia’s largest energy companies to construct or acquire more than 3,100 megawatts of energy storage capacity.
The Department of Mines, Minerals and Energy (DMME) will be launching a five-part webinar series to educate businesses, stakeholders and the public on the recent “Clean Energy Virginia” legislation, including information on the Virginia Clean Economy Act. The webinars will take place as follows:
Energy Efficiency: Wednesday, July 22; Distributed Solar Generation: Wednesday, July 29; Energy Storage: Wednesday, August 5; Utility-Scale Solar and Onshore Wind: Wednesday, August 12; and Offshore Wind: Wednesday, August 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.