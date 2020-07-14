Wooden Bridge Road closure starting Monday, July 27

Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Wooden Bridge Road (Route 674) and W. Cross Road (Route 676) in Mecklenburg County beginning Monday, July 27. The closure will be in place with a detour through late fall 2020 for road realignment work.
During the closure, the following detour route will be in place:
Northbound Wooden Bridge Rd. (Rt. 674) – Take Highway 58 east to Baskerville Rd. (Rt. 669) north back to Wooden Bridge Rd.
Southbound Wooden Bridge Rd. (Rt. 674) – Take Baskerville Rd. (Rt. 669) south to Highway 58 west back to Wooden Bridge Rd.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.