By unanimous vote last week, members of the Clarksville Town Council voted unanimously voted to take advantage of current low prices in paving prices to move up the scheduled repaving of streets in the cemetery, shifting previously planned work on the municipal dock to the 2020-21 year.
Town Manager Jeff Jones told the group that due to the drop in oil prices, costs for paving had dropped dramatically. If the planned work on the cemetery is done now, explained Jones, the total cost would only be $35,000. Previously, the Town had budgeted $15,000 for the project this year. Jones added that the staff recommended proceeding with the entire cemetery project this year, using $20,000 previously planned for the dock project and rescheduling the dock work until next year.
On a motion from Council member Carolyn Hite, the group voted unanimously to approve the change.
Turning to the budget, Jones said that due to decreased revenue and uncertainty, this was “the most difficult budget I’ve ever dealt with.” Despite the issues, he said that the staff had managed to move forward with the budgeting process and that some of the revenue had actually come out better than projected.
Among increased costs, Jones pointed to a 5.2 percent increase in costs for health insurance, of which the town picks up 100 percent of the costs, a 13.8 percent in Virginia Retirement System which includes hazardous duty support, and a 2 percent salary increase, if revisions will allow it and increased cost for workman’s comp.
Jones told the group that the budget is “conservative” but does include capital improvement projects. Those, he added, are frozen and delayed until “things turn around.”
Other items the Town hopes to include feature Second and West Street paving projects, if the budget allows, replacement of two police cars, a contract for a full time economic development and tourism position and repairs to the Town Hall and Council Chambers.
Jones also told members of Council that he hopes the Planter’s Warehouse Revitalization Project will soon get underway again.
In the schedule outlines by Jones, a public input session will be held on June 4, at 6:30 p.m. with final approval set for June 16.
Jones also told Council that the Town has applied for federal disaster reimbursement and has so far received $100,372.81.
On a motion by Vice Mayor Mike Sizemore, Council approved a staff request for $15,121.79 for the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department.
In the Town Operations Report, Jones told Council that a main waterline rupture on Burlington Drive last week affected several areas of the Town including the River Wynd Apartments, Old Rock Road, Mill Village and several other areas. The leak required to Town to issue a full water notice. The rupture was fixed by the end of the day but a lab report would be made available by mid week.
Improvements, including new roof, are nearly complete at the Clarksville Police Department. Jones told Council last week that the only things to be finished on the update project are handrailings and painting.
On a related note, Jones estimated that around 85 percent of renovations on the Lake Country Chamber of Commerce building are nearing completion.
