Hospitals across the country are looking ahead at how they can care for many more patients to come during the COVID-19 outbreak. We currently have sufficient supplies of personal protective equipment (PPE) to keep our doctors and nurses safe on the frontlines of care, but we cannot predict the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic.
To prevent future shortages of PPE and protect our clinicians until transmission of the virus is over, we are reaching out to the communities we serve for help.
For more information on donations, please call (434) 584-5893.
If you are an organization or business (labs, construction, machinery, salons and other personal services) with supplies of PPE, please consider a donation of your supplies to help us protect the physicians, nurses and team members of VCU Health CMH working on the frontlines for the safety and wellbeing of our community.
We welcome donations of the following items:
- Surgical masks
- N95 masks
- Face shields
- Disposable gowns
- Latex-free gloves
- Goggles
- Shoe covers
- Head covers
- Germicide wipes
If you are making masks, please contact us at 434-584-5893 before attempting. We will share guidelines for making mask
Please schedule to bring your donations to the hospital. Please bring your donation in a bag or box, if possible. These donation drop-offs will be scheduled. Please do not just show up.
Bring donations to:
VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital
Front Lobby
1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue
South Hill, VA 23970
Hours
Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Personnel will assist you with your donation. When you arrive, they will ask you some quick questions and offer you a tax deduction form that you can mail to us for your receipt.
We greatly appreciate and happily accept notes of thanks and encouragement for our team members from the community.
Financial contributions
VCU Health has created a COVID-19 Response Fund to support our patients and care providers’ most pressing needs. Please visit this fund to make your gift. You can also make donations through our website at vcu-cmh.org
We cannot accept individual food donations.
Should an organization or restaurant wish to partner with VCU Health to donate food for employees, please contact us at 434-584-5893 to discuss the donation process. At this time, we only accept take-out donations.
