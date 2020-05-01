The COVID-19 virus continues to spread through the county with 65 confirmed cases and one known death. Social distancing regulations and a Stay at Home Order have been implemented by the Governor but first responders remain active in their jobs to keep the communities in this area safe, sometimes being put in situations where they risk contracting coronavirus themselves.
Local law enforcement agencies are doing what they can to enforce government regulations while keeping their officers safe. Major Terry Edmonds of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office says, “We are striving to maintain the norm during this crisis and the realization that it is a very deadly and dangerous disease that is affecting the world, our Law Enforcement and First Responders still have a job that we are required to do. We are trying to be very cautious in doing our job.” The Virginia State Police released a statement last week detailing how they will be enforcing the executive orders. “Governor Northam has directed state and local law enforcement to initially address violations of the following Executive Order 53 and Executive Order 55 directives with education and warnings. Persistent violation of these Executive Order directives can result in an individual(s) or business being charged with a class one misdemeanor, which carries up to a year in jail and $2,500 fine.”
The South Hill Police Chief Stuart Bowen says, “This is a very unusual and scary time for all of us. I would hope that everyone will do their part to help stop the spread of this dangerous virus, the sooner we all get onboard with doing our part, the sooner we can get back to normal.
South Hill Volunteer Fire Department Deputy Chief, Michael Vaughn says, “We have a COVID 19 protocol in place for response. We have all the necessary equipment on our apparatus for isolation and have implemented a new decontamination and cleaning protocol during this pandemic. We only send one first responder to make initial contact with anyone who calls for assistance while the rest are gearing up and preparing to assist. If we deem the situation safe we all proceed to help those in need. If the situation is COVID 19 we then switch gears to the new protocol and begin suiting up. At this point we currently only allow current active members in the station and have asked those over 65 to stay back and take a break during this outbreak. Each day the station gets sprayed down with a disinfectant. Our air packs and apparatus’ get the same treatment if we have to take them out on a call. We are doing our very best and we ant everyone to know we are here if you need us but please stay home!”
A representative of the Southside Rescue Squad says, “The only new things we are doing is managing a vast stock pile of personal protection equipment (PPE). We usually don’t carry such a large amount of PPE so we are doing what we can to make sure that we do not run out, and that all personnel is protected to the best level we can manage at all times. We also are using a ventilatory device called a papper which we received multiples of during the “Ebola crisis” for our providers, should they come into contact with a confirmed patient. We are wearing masks and gloves to all calls. We have also repurposed a SCBA as a decontamination device so that we can quickly, and effectively decontaminate our trucks instead of wiping it down with disinfectant wipes, which could potentially miss spots especially in the ventilation systems of the units.”
Many of us are watching the Coronavirus pandemic take place through a phone, computer, or television screen but the brave women and men on the front lines of this crisis have quite a different view, one that is up close and personal. We would like to thank each and every one of them for their sacrifice and service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.