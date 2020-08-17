Boydton Day 2020 Cancelled

It is with the “utmost and deepest regret” that we have to advise our residents, the public, and our vendors that “Boydton Day 2020” has been cancelled. This “extremely hard” decision was made at our Town Council meeting on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, due to safety and health concerns of our residents, the public, and our vendors stemming from the COVID-19 virus. This year’s event was to have been our 44th annual “special event.” We would like to express our appreciation for everyone’s support over the past 43 years and we look forward to, hopefully, next year having a larger and a more successful event! Our hope is that everyone stays SAFE & WELL…and that we’ll see you next year!
