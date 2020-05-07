Mecklenburg County Tourism, Chase City Chamber of Commerce, Clarksville Chamber of Commerce and South Hill Chamber of Commerce have joined together and created a joint initiative called “Chambers in Action” to assist local businesses during and after the COVID-19 Pandemic. The Mecklenburg County website—visitmeckva.com— states, “The Chambers in Action (CIA) program will build an online shop where Gift Certificates to local businesses will be sold. The program is open to all locally owned, non-franchise, retail, restaurant and service-based businesses located in Mecklenburg County. Although a membership to your local Chamber of Commerce is encouraged, it is not required to participate.”
Shoppers may visit the website to purchase gift certificates. The program will match each purchase as long as funding lasts. This means that for each $20 certificate purchased, customers will receive a $40 total gift certificate to be redeemed once businesses have opened back up and the business will receive the $40 now while money is most crucial. Once matching funding has been depleted, the Mecklenburg County website says that customers will still be able to purchase gift cards at face value.
Funding for the Chambers in Action program has been provided by the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors, who approved a request from Mecklenburg County Tourism to re-allocate a portion of the tourism budget to create the program. The towns of Chase City, Clarksville, and South Hill also jumped on board to provide matching funds. Individuals that wish to contribute to the matching fund can contact Tina Morgan at Mecklenburg County Tourism at (434) 738-6191.
The Visit Mecklenburg website has a more in depth program description online, as well as applications for local businesses. Frequently asked questions include:
- Is there a limit to how many gift vouchers I can purchase? Yes. Each customer is limited to purchasing 5 gift vouchers per business. For example, you can purchase 5 vouchers from The Cottage Barn, and then purchase 5 vouchers from Memory Makers and 5 vouchers from Bondurant Distillery. All on one visit, just don't go over 5 per business.
- Do the Gift Vouchers expire? Yes. The Gift Vouchers expire on May 8, 2021.
- How do I redeem a Gift Voucher? For every $20 unit purchased, you will receive a unique gift voucher. You must print the voucher out and present it at the time of payment. If you do not have a way to print the vouchers, you can forward them to your local Chamber of Commerce, who will print them out for you. Each business will be provided with a record each purchase, to keep on file until the voucher is redeemed.
- How long will this program last? The matching part of the program will last until the fund is depleted. Each purchase is subject to verification of matching funds being available. If funds are no longer available to match your purchase, you will be notified by email within 24 hours, at which time you will be re-issued a gift voucher that reflects your actual amount paid, without the match.
- Once I purchase a voucher online is the amount guaranteed? No. The value of the voucher is only guaranteed up to your payment amount. The matching value is subject to verification of matching funds being available at the time of purchase. We will try our best to cut off the sales of matched vouchers once the fund is depleted, however there may be some purchases that occur after that point. You will be notified by email within 24 hours if your purchase cannot be matched. At that time, you will be re-issued a voucher that reflects the amount you actually paid for it.
- Can I get a refund? No refunds will be given.
