Superintendent addresses meal pick up concerns

Paul Nichols opened the Mecklenburg County School Board meeting on Monday night with a progress report from the first two weeks of face-to-face and virtual learning. Mecklenburg County was one of the few counties in the state that decided to have some of their students return for classroom courses and, according to Nichols, “things went very well”.
Mr. Nichols addressed the concerns about starting face-to-face classes after Mecklenburg County had moved into the “red zone” on the Harvard Global Health Institute scale saying that the change occurred on the Sunday before schools opened on Tuesday and at that point it was “too late to turn back”.
“We anticipated that the numbers would begin going down and that we should have been in the orange relatively soon,” says Nichols. Mecklenburg County moved back in the orange on Sunday, September 13.
At this point a total of 31 students in the county have not checked in as present for classes through the virtual system. The schools will begin making house calls to these students to make sure that they are provided with all of the resources needed to attend class.
The school system has had a “couple” of students test positive for COVID. “We have had to have that teacher and that classroom, having done the tracing, be put on quarantine for a few weeks,” said Nichols. He also reminded everyone that if a student is being quarantined, they are still expected to attend classes virtually.
Chairman Honeycutt asked Mr. Nichols if he could foresee the secondary students being able to attend school by the end of the first nine weeks. Nichols replied that he would hope that they could send those students back but as of right now there is no exact timeline as to when that could happen.
In an attempt to help those without WiFi connections, the school ordered 450, Verizon powered hotspots. “We know that there are some areas of the county where AT&T is more active as opposed to Verizon. We have done a survey to determine which homes would need the AT&T rather than the Verizon and have 50 hotspots of the AT&T variety to take care of the need there.”
As in most rural communities, there are still areas where cell phone service, which is needed to run the hotspot, is limited. “We will look to see what else can be done for students in those areas,” said Nichols. He also announced that the county has agreed to use some of their CARES Act funding to try to bring WiFi to those students in the community that are still without.
The school has also set up “cyber cafes” at the Park View and Bluestone Middle and High school gyms with two hour shifts, three times a day, and up to 90 people a day. Mr. Nichols encourages those who are still having difficulty with Internet access to contact the schools for assistance in figuring out a way to help.
One of the biggest concerns addressed on social media has been the school lunches for virtual students. “There is an opportunity to sign up and pick up on Monday. Most people have already signed up for what they want to do but they are picking up on Monday from schools at various locations,” said Nichols. The schools have also looked into setting up bus delivery routes for lunches. According to Nichols, they have mapped out routes for the east end of the county and plan to begin delivering on Tuesday, September 22. On the west end bus deliveries will be on Wednesdays.
“Students who are learning virtually for at least 5 consecutive days and are eligible for free or reduced price meals are eligible to receive a P-EBT benefit this fall. If you received a P-EBT benefit this past spring or summer, the new benefit will be automatically added to your card. It is not necessary to contact the school about this benefit. All eligible students will be submitted for benefits by the school division. Benefits will be issued between September 30 and October 15, 2020. If you have questions about P-EBT after this date or want more information, please visit the DSS P-EBT webpage to submit your question and receive a response.”
Mecklenburg County Middle and High School has started branding the Phoenix logo. The schools will own all rights to the logo and anyone attempting to use it will need to have a license from the school to do so. The school and the Town of Boydton have requested an address change for the new school facility and according to Nichols, “the Postal Service is fighting it”. The school is currently located in Baskerville.
The School Board Norms, which serve as a Code of Ethics, is always a hot topic at Board meetings. On Monday some members raised concerns about the new language in the norms that states that the Board Chairman, currently Gavin Honeycutt, would require a majority vote from the Board to contact the School Board attorney. Rob Campbell, who called in to the meeting, said that he was concerned that this change would give the Superintendent more authority to contact the attorney than the Board.
The change to the norms was made after Ricky Allgood addressed concerns about Chairman Honeycutt allegedly contacting the School Board Attorney without the knowledge or consent of the Board. Phone records were requested to show how many times the School Board attorney was contacted by the Chairman.
Mr. Honeycutt reminded the Board that the Superintendents Association has their own attorney and that Mr. King works for the School Board and not Mr. Nichols. “I just think that the Chairman of the Board should be able to call the attorney,” said Campbell. He then suggested changing the language to read, “with the consensus of the Vice-Chairman”, which would be Dora Garner.
Mr. Honeycutt did state that anytime that he has contacted the attorney, “any and all information or topics discussed was fully disclosed to every single Board member since he has been on the School Board.” The Board voted in a 6 to 2 majority to leave the language as it currently reads.
Wanda Bailey asked Board members to be sure to point out, when responding to citizen concerns or staff questions, that their response is not the opinion of the Board but the Board member individually.
According to the School Board Norms when responding to staff or community complaints outside of Board meetings, “Board members should refer the staff or community member through the channel of communication. If the comment is something that can be of interest to the entire school division, the Board member should contact the Superintendent”.
“I have a grave concern about employees that work for this division and I am hearing talk about their lack of job performance while being here or at the school building and it offends me highly. To think that people have put in thirty plus years in this county and have been brushed aside like yesterday’s newspaper, as a Board member, I won’t tolerate it. But again, we live in a small community and we hear things. I just concerns me that anybody would do that. It’s just unfathomable.” Mr. Honeycutt did not elaborate any further but says that the issues will be addressed.
Mrs. Shirley Clark wrote a letter to the Board expressing her concerns over the lack of response to an email that was sent to all nine members of the School Board. She did mention getting a response from some through Facebook messenger but did not think that it was “appropriate” to communicate through that source. In the written to the Board she spoke about her concerns in letting some students for face-to-face learning and thinks that all should be learning virtually. She also disagreed with a statement from Mr. Nichols saying that face-to-face students could switch to virtual at anytime but virtual learners had to wait until the second semester to attend school face-to-face.
Lastly she asked for a formal public apology from Brent Richey for a comment that he made on one of her Facebook posts that she considered “unprofessional”. Mr. Richey responded, “I think during times like this it’s important to call out false or misleading information, specifically things that paint our school system in a bad light and aren’t true.” He continued, “Misleading information has a habit, if it’s repeated long enough, to fester into truth. I think I was fairly polite and kind about that. Sometimes you have to say something that people will not agree with and they don’t always react well to that. I think that inconvenience pales in comparison to the importance of spreading accurate information. It can be corrected without being derogatory or demeaning.”
The meeting closed with Board members thanking the teachers, staff, and parents for their efforts in this difficult year.
