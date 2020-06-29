Clarksville Dixie Youth Baseball and Softball League will be offering one more chance for you to get your refund. League members will be at Shaver Field on Wednesday, July 1 from 5:30p.m. to 7:00p.m. for anyone who has not yet received their refund. After the final refund session, they will be rolling-over any registrations to next Spring unless you have donated your registration fee to the Dixie Youth Program.
They are still planning to start a FREE short program in a few weeks if your child is interested. Please reach out to your coach if you'd like to play!
