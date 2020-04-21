Tuesday morning, April 21, the Virginia Department of Health has reported three new cases of COVID-19 found in Mecklenburg county bringing the total up to 68. According to the Virginia Department of Health’s website, there have been 68 cases of COVID-19, 16 hospitalizations, and one death in Mecklenburg County In the Southside District—Brunswick, Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties— there have been 12, 12 and 68 cases respectively. The total number of cases in the Southside Health District is 92 with one death reported.
As of the morning of April 21, the total tally of cases in Virginia stands at 9,630. Of that number there have been 324 reported deaths linked to COVID-19. The largest affected counties are as follows: Fairfax District at 9,340 cases, Prince William District at 4,101 cases, Virginia Beach District at 3,379 cases, Peninsula District at 2,628 cases, Arlington District at 2,487 cases, Loudoun District at 2,413 cases, Thomas Jefferson District at 2,394 cases, Lord Fairfax District at 2,294 cases, Rappahannock District at 2,182 cases and Henrico District at 2,012 cases. A full map and information sheet can be found on the Virginia Department of Health’s website at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/. The map is updated daily at 10:00a.m.
At this time the CDC has recommended that everyone wear face masks in order to cut down on the spread of the Coronavirus. A significant portion of individuals with the virus are asymptomatic, meaning they show no symptoms. Due to this, the virus can be transmitted unknowingly. Wearing face masks along with other measures such as social distancing and hand washing can significantly mitigate the spread of the virus.
Trips outside of the house have also been advised to be cut down unless the nature is of procuring essentials such as food and other personal items. The stay-at-home order given by Governor Northam is also still in effect. Symptoms of the virus include: fever, cough, and difficulty breathing.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.