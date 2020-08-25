While the Town of Boydton made the decision to cancel their annual “Boydton Day” celebration set to happen on Saturday, October 31, the Boydton Fire Department will go forth with cooking their “infamous” Brunswick stew that same Saturday. The stew will be cooked down at the Fire Department on 928 Madison Street, and pickup time will be from 9:00a.m. to 11:00a.m. The Boydton Fire Department advises customers to call the Town Hall at (434) 738-6344 to place an order or alternatively (434) 738-0113. Customers can also get in touch with any Boydton Fireman to place their orders.
Boydton Fire Department serving Brunswick stew October 31
- Staff Reports
