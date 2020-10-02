Local Garden Club Learns About Birds and Snakes in Virginia

The Twin Rivers Garden Club held their first meeting since the beginning of the pandemic shutdown on September 22, 2020. We needed a large space so we could properly social distance and really lucked out with the spacious Cherith Hall at CornerStone Farm in Red Oak, Virginia, which is owned and operated by Ward and Barb Halligan. Ward Halligan gave a wonderful and very educational program on birds and snakes found in Virginia. After our presentation, we enjoyed a relaxing bird walk on their working livestock farm.
Thanks to photo editing software, we were able to get a full group photo, with our hosts Barb and Ward Halligan seated in the chairs. Our club will continue to be resourceful for our club activities. If you are interested in joining our club, please email twinriversgardenclub@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.