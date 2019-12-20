Mull retires from Sheriff's Office after 26 years

After protecting and serving the citizens of Mecklenburg County for 26 and a half years, Sergeant Scott Mull is calling it a career, retiring from the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office. Mull signed off for the last time on Thursday, December 19. Mull started his career in service in 1982, enlisting in the United States Army as an Armor Crewman and serving until 1986. After he got out of the Army, Mull began working at J.P. Stevens textile plant in Drakes Branch until 1993 when he got the call to start his dream job. On July 1, 1993 Mull began working for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, serving under Sheriff Lawrence Clary. When asked why he decided to get into the law enforcement field, Mull’s answer was simple, “I always dreamed of working in law enforcement, it is something I always wanted to do.”
Sergeant Mull began his career working in the Mecklenburg County Jail, and worked there until 1997, when Sheriff Clary promoted him to road deputy. For the last 22 years Mull has been on the road, protecting and serving the citizens of Mecklenburg County. Mull has accomplished many things throughout his career, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in 2005, he was one of the original members of the tactical response team for the sheriff’s office and was one of the first deputies to go through the training to become a field training officer. Mull has served under three sheriff’s during his 26 and a half year career, beginning with Sheriff Clary, followed by Sheriff Danny Fox, and serving under current Sheriff Bobby Hawkins since his election.
A lot has changed in the wold, and the law enforcement field since 1993 when Mull began his career. Mull says that there are two things that he feels are the biggest differences between then and now. “Technology and public perception.” Mull says, “When I first went on the road, if we needed to make a phone call we would have to find a pay phone and call back to the office.” Mull says about the technological differences. “We used to have portable radios that might work and might not. The first car radio I had, when you first keyed up the microphone you had to wait a few minutes for it to warm up before you could use it. We have come a long way since I first started.” Mull said.
Sergeant Mull said the most meaningful part of the job to him has been being able to help people. “To protect and serve, I believe in that, being able to help somebody means more to me than having to arrest somebody.” Mull went on to say. When asked what advice he would give to the younger law enforcement officers that are just beginning their career, Mull says “Treat people like you would want to be treated in that situation. Not all people are bad, they just get caught up in some bad situations.” Mull also said that he tells all of his guys this, and has told Deputies this same thing for years. Mull is passionate about being there for people, and making sure everyone is treated the right way.
Sergeant Mull has been married to his wife Gina for 31 years, and he says “I would have never made it this long without her being by my side.” Scott and Gina have one son, Cody, and him and his wife Megan have two children, Grayson and McKinley. Sergeant Mull lights up speaking about his grandchildren, and says that one of his main goals after retirement is to spend more time with them. “I missed enough family things over the years, I want to do family things now.” Mull says. In addition to spending time with his grandkids, Mull says that he plans to do a lot of hunting and fishing as well.
Speaking to Sergeant Mull about his time in law enforcement, it is obvious the passion he has for his job, and the passion to help others. “I really enjoyed my time in law enforcement, there has been a lot of good and a lot of bad, but the good always outweighed the bad.” he says. “The old cliche, if you have a job you love, you never work a day in your life, well I have only worked a few days in 26 years.” Mull says of his job. He goes on to say that he has always had good deputies working with him, watching his back and watching each others backs. “I have been lucky. They are family.” he says of the deputies he has worked with throughout the years.
Last week, Sergeant Mull, unit 17, signed off for his last time on night shift, and he shared the recording of his sign off. There were a lot of grown men and women choking up on the radio, thanking Mull for all he has done over the years. “You are much more than a deputy, you are my friend.” said one. Officers from all over the county, as well as members of Mull’s team on the sheriff’s office came across the radio to congratulate Mull on his retirement, and to thank him for his wisdom and guidance to them personally, or to all of the law enforcement officers in Mecklenburg. Listening to the recording again, it’s obvious the impact it had on Sergeant Mull. “It is always nice to get positive feedback. You hope you have made a difference, and it is very humbling to hear these things.” Mull says of the things said on the radio after that sign off.
A lot of things have changed in Mecklenburg County in the last 26 years, but one constant has been Sergeant Scott Mull being there, being there for his deputies, being there for the citizens of Mecklenburg County, but now there will be a void left that will certainly be hard to replace, as Unit 17 has signed off for the final time, and heads into a well deserved retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.