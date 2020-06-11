Clarksville Elementary receives donation from Oxford sorority

The Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. recently celebrated 75 years of Sisterhood and Service. The chapter was established May 10, 1945 under the Greek Letter name of Gamma Beta Sigma with eight charter members in the Oxford and Henderson area, with the town of Oxford, North Carolina as the nucleus. In 1958, the Greek letter name, Gamma Beta Sigma, was changed to Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
To commemorate their 75th anniversary, chapter members wanted to provide resources to five schools within their service area. Clarksville Elementary School was one of the recipients to receive funds to use for needed resources.
On behalf of the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., chapter member Evella Hutcheson, presented Principal Ann Dalton of Clarksville Elementary School with a check for $250. Evella Hutcheson and Pam Oliver also presented “I Can Do This” Bracelets to be distributed to the students. The chapter service area includes Franklin, Granville, Vance and Warren Counties in North Carolina, and Mecklenburg County, Virginia.
