New School project progressing smoothly

Division Superintendent Paul Nichols addressed the Board of Supervisors Monday night and gave an update on the new school construction. Construction has officially begun; there is lots of equipment on site working on moving dirt and removing trees before construction of the building itself can be started.
Currently, there is a focus on obtaining properties close to the site so that further bulldozing of the grounds can be made. There are two properties in particular that they are having a hard time locating the owners, but Paul Nichols assured the board that they are doing everything in their power to locate and get in touch with the current owners.
Petrina Carter and Kim Carson from the Tri-County Community Action Agency (TCCAA) gave an in-depth presentation on the current affairs of the TCCAA as an explanation for why more funds were requested this year than in past years. The TCCAA was established in January of 2011 and originally only worked for Halifax and Charlotte county. However, the TCCAA received numerous calls from Mecklenburg County after their founding, and resubmitted the grant the following year to include Mecklenburg County in its jurisdiction.
The program focused on during the meeting is The Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Program run by the agency. The program has two main parts: shelter and community services. Today the shelter is able to house five to twelve victims of abuse at one time. The program’s staff works to help abuse victims by providing them with services such as support groups, help with basic skills, employment services, education services, transportation coverage, safety planning, case management and more.
The agency’s housing program helps survivors not only obtain safe housing, but helps them retain it. Director of TCCAA’s Emergency Services, Kim Carson recounted a recent case in which the TCCAA was able to help a family of three with relocation services; the TCCAA was actually able to help the family reestablish themselves in the community where their support system was located.
The TCCAA requires more funding in order to continue helping Mecklenburg County victims of abuse. The TCCAA also has several other programs in place including their Headstart Program which aims to give children in the counties a head start preparing for kindergarten and their Healthy Families Program which helps to reduce child maltreatment. In 2018 the agency was able to help 200 abuse survivors, and in 2019 that number grew to over 200. Because of the need in Mecklenburg County, the TCCAA has been able to extend their half-day classes to a full day class, and as such will be opening a brand new classroom in Chase City in the coming month. TCCAA CEO and President, Petrina Carter stated, “we are looking to open up a facility upstairs to house more case managers for a larger footprint in Mecklenburg County, so people will be able to come here to Mecklenburg County and receive our services. We are looking to increase our footprint here because we know the need is here.
County Administrator Wayne Carter was in attendance and let the board know of several opportunities for Mecklenburg County citizens that are coming up. The census is still looking for volunteers with a pay of $15/hour. The Mecklenburg County Public Library has lead the effort to get The Wall that Heals to come to the county. The exhibit will be set up in at the Boydton Community Ballpark on April 2nd, and the library is still looking for a few more volunteers. Interested parties should contact the Boydton Public Library at (434) 738-6580 or by email at thewallthatheals@mecklib.org.
