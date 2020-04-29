Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic plaguing the country, our doctors, nurses, and medical support staff stand strong on the front lines, putting themselves at risk to fight against this crisis. What is fascinating about the selflessness of health-care providers in the current pandemic is that everyone plays an important role, making extraordinary sacrifices everyday, working tirelessly to care for those affected by the virus.
Medical workers have seen their practices and rules changed to reassure safety. “VCU Health CMH has taken many precautions to ensure the patients and employees safety.” says Sharon Snead, Certified Pharmacy Technician. “Our visitation policy has been changed, allowing no visitors except if the patient is at the end of life stage. All visitors still need to pass the screening. We are encouraged to have lunch in our cars, outside or at separate tables to assure social distancing. All employees have their temperature checked and recorded at the beginning of their shift daily to make sure employees are asymptomatic.”
To keep employees safe, patients who have tested positive or are being tested and awaiting results are placed in a negative pressure room to prevent the spread of the virus. According to Mrs. Snead, “Anyone who enters the room has the proper personal protective equipment (PPE) needed for their safety. Hand washing stations have been added outside for those coming in for testing. Everyone who enters the hospital has their temperature checked as well. Everyone at the hospital wears a face mask when doing their rounds. I feel that we have been provided the proper PPE needed and have been following the established guidelines.” Sharon and her co workers in the pharmacy use extra cleaning measures multiple times daily to prevent contamination on hard surfaces, computers, door knobs, and phones.
Extra precautions have to be taken when healthcare workers return to their homes. For the safety of their loved ones, most of them follow a strict disinfecting routine and practice social distancing from friends and family. Mrs. Snead says that she sure to wash her hands before leaving work and usually removes her uniform and immediately places it in the washer before showering.
Members of this community have stood together in support of medical workers. “We have had many donations of gloves and masks which help due to these items being in high demand. Some organizations in the community have also sent snacks, food, and cards to show their appreciation. I also feel the community has been very empathetic to the new visitation guidelines, understanding that they are put in place to assure the safety of themselves, their loved ones, and their fellow employees.”
It is the hope of Mrs. Snead that everyone “will follow the proper guidelines, at work and at home, to prevent the further spread of the virus. Soon we will be able to go back to our normal lives. I also want everyone to know that no one person can do a job alone, it takes a team and we have proven to be a great team at VCU Health CMH.”
Healthcare workers and members of the hospital support staff have emerged as heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic. Their commitment and determination inspire hope and strength in the rest of us.
