Local Foster and Adoption Group Needs Your Support to Tackle Animal Overpopulation One Community at a Time

On Wednesday, October 14, Operation Paws for Homes (OPH) will sponsor its 11th Community Spay Day this year, providing low cost spay and neuter surgeries to help control dog and cat overpopulation. Local support is needed to help defray the cost of these essential procedures.
Dog and cat overpopulation is a persistent issue and yet spay/neuter is an underutilized component of the animal rescue equation. According to the Humane Society, there are an estimated 70 million homeless dogs and cats struggling to survive on any given day in the US. Unaltered dogs and cats perpetuate the problem – one unspayed female cat and her offspring can lead to 370,000 kittens in seven years!
OPH identifies communities with little to no access to low cost spay and neuter options and partners with mobile clinics and local shelters to organize Community Spay Days. Priority is given to bully breeds, hounds and cats because these animals are the most likely to end up in shelters.
One day and one community at a time, OPH deeply subsidizes the cost of surgery that can otherwise carry a price tag of $250 or more. Residents sign up in advance and pay only $20 per dog and $10 per cat. As evidence of the demand in Mecklenberg County, more than 100 people applied for the 70 available spots, and many more asked to be notified of the next event.
Generous local businesses and individuals make these efforts possible, including new adopters who round up adoption fees to contribute to solving the problem of overcrowded shelters and animal overpopulation. If your business is able to sponsor part of a Community Spay Day, contact marcy.lindenmuth@ophrescue.org. To make an individual donation, visit ophrescue.org/campaigns/5.
Operation Paws for Homes is a volunteer-powered 501(c)3 devoted to the rescue, rehabilitation and placement of pets. OPH rescues dogs from crowded, under-resourced shelters primarily in the southern US, providing volunteer foster homes and individualized adoption services to families throughout Washington DC, Virginia, Maryland and southern PA. The organization is 100% donor-funded. Learn more at www.ophrescue.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.