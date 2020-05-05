As of May 5, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) has reported 106 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County. We do know that a majority of the cases can be attributed to two outbreaks at long-term care facilities, one being Sentara Meadowview Terrace. The VDH has not released the name of the other facility. The third outbreak recorded in the Southside Health District is from a Healthcare setting which is described a Behavioral Health Inpatient or Outpatient facility, a Fire/EMS facility, or a Medical Office. Again the VDH does not give the name of the facility where an outbreak has been reported. The VDH website has changed again, but continues to report the same information: cases, hospitalizations, and deaths by county in Virginia as well as a total count at the top of the map. The page continues to be updated daily at 10:00a.m. and interested citizens can click the county whose statistics they would like to view on the interactive map.
At this time, VDH is reported 106 confirmed cases in Mecklenburg County as well as 21 hospitalizations and 10 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19. Brunswick County maintains a total of 15 cases with 3 hospitalizations and 0 deaths so far. Halifax County has confirmed 18 cases with 1 required hospitalization and 0 deaths. Altogether, the Southside Health District has confirmed 139 cases with 25 hospitalizations and 10 total deaths.
As a whole, Virginia stands at 20,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 713 deaths. That is about a 3.5% death rate. There have been 2,773 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 in the state.
Fairfax County leads Virginia in both case number and death rate with 4,834 confirmed cases and 201 deaths.
The order to close non-essential businesses has been extended to Thursday, May 14, meaning that businesses will be allowed to open back up on Friday, May 15. With that change, citizens are reminded to still remain vigilant, else we will see a resurgence of cases. Health professionals still advise practicing social distancing as well as wearing a mask and other personal protective equipment. As Governor Northam stated in the press conference on Monday, May 4, “The virus is still here. It has not gone away and will not go away until there is a vaccine.” Additionally, hospitals will be opening back up for elective surgeries soon.
Southside Health District Director Dr. Spillman states, “We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 in our region. This is a reminder that we need to stay at home as much as possible and practice social distancing if we do have to go out for necessary supplies. It is our duty to do all we can to protect ourselves and our community and slow the spread of this virus.”
