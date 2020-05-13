Bluestone High School announced today, May 13, their plans for graduation this year. Bluestone will host its commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 30 at 9:00a.m. at the high school. The ceremony will be held outside with students in cars due to the pandemic and social distancing practices still in place.
Seniors will be given a ticket for one car. Seniors and their family will be assigned a parking spot in the gym lot. Vehicles must fit a standard parking spot space; in other words, no limousines or party buses will be admitted. Principal Wilkerson encourages families to decorate their cars with positive messages and school spirit.
Students will exit their vehicle and walk across the stage, in cap and gown, to receive their diploma. A slide will be shown on a screen showcasing the graduate’s picture, accomplishments and any future plans. Photos will be taken as students walk across stage. The ceremony will be broadcast on the FM radio as well as the local radio station. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook.
Bluestone High School encourages the community to support seniors across the county with signs of congratulations and encouragement to the Class of 2020 on business signs, billboards, churches and in front yards.
Seniors may pick up graduation information packets on Wednesday, May 27 from 2:00p.m. to 6:00p.m. at the front of the high school.
