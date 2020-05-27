A multiple motor vehicle accident was reported at the intersection of Highway 47 and 49 in front of Woods Funeral Home shortly after noon on Friday, May 22. Three vehicles were involved in the accident, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicle entrapment. Engine 32, Rescue 3 and 38 all responded to the call with 10 members. Boydton Life Station, Southside Rescue Squad, Chase City Police Department, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police were also on the scene. Two individuals were transported to CMH, and later transferred to MCV.
Chase City Volunteer Fire Department responded to another wreck on Highway 47 the next day at approximately 3:30p.m. This was a singular motor vehicle crash; the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle due to mechanical failure and struck a guardrail. No injuries have been reported. The fire department stayed on scene to control traffic as the vehicle was partially blocking a lane of traffic.
