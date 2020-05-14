Sentara Healthcare will be offering free testing in Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties. This is an effort by Sentara to assist public health officials in containing the spread of COVID-19 in overlooked/under-tested communities. Testing will be eligible for individuals that are experiencing at least one symptom of the virus or who are working in high-risk jobs. Symptoms include:
- Cough
- Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
- Fever
- Chills, shaking with chills
- Muscle pain
- Headache
- Sore throat
- Loss of taste or smell
- Diarrhea
- In elderly individuals, there may also be a change in behavior or appetite
If you or a member of your household has exhibited one or more of these symptoms, Sentara would like to offer you free testing on Saturday, May 16. Priority will be given to the following communities in Halifax and Mecklenburg Counties: communities of color; people working high-risk jobs, public housing, homeless and senior citizens.
Testing will take place on Saturday, May 16 at three locations in Halifax County and one location in Mecklenburg County. Testing is limited and will operate on a first come, first serve basis. Each location will be able to test up to 40 individuals. Tents and tables will be set up, and participants will be able to choose between a “drive-through” option or “walk up” option. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
Testing is free and confidential. Sentara Healthcare staff will perform all nasal swab testing. They will call residents with their results, both negative and positive.
Locations are as follows:
Banister Residential Care Facility, Parking Lot
- 1017 Bethel Road, Halifax, VA 24558
- Saturday, May 16th, 8:00am-10:00am
Halifax County Health Department, Parking Lot
- 1030 Cowford Road, Halifax, VA 24558 (Mary Bethune Complex)
- Saturday, May 16th, 11:30am-1:30pm
Halifax County Middle School Parking Lot
- 1011 Middle School Cir, South Boston, VA 24592
- Saturday, May 16th, 11:30am-1:30pm
World of Sports Parking Lot
- 2030 Bill Tuck Hwy, South Boston, VA 24592
- Saturday, May 16th, 2:30pm-4:30pm
Mecklenburg County Department of Social Services Parking Lot
- 911 U.S. 58 Bus, Boydton, VA 23917
- Saturday, May 16th, 2:30pm-4:30pm
For More Information Contact: Tri-County Community Action 434-575-7916 or Sentara Field Team at 434-517-3932
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.