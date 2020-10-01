Careers for Women in Technology Summit

Considering a career in technology? On Tuesday, October 20th from 5:30 pm to 7:00 pm, Southside Virginia Community College will be hosting a virtual summit for women interested in pursuing a career in today’s digital world.
Presenters include:
- Kat Roney – Network Acquisition Specialist, Microsoft
- Pepsi Wirth – Chief of Staff, Xbox Compliance
- Lesley Kipling – Network Cross Functional Team, US Army Future Command
- Kia Preston – Information Technology Specialist, Southside Virginia Community College
- Latarsha Walton – Desktop Support Technician, Department of State Foreign Affairs Security Training Center
- Kristin Puleo – Microsoft Datacenter Academy Scholar, Intern and Datacenter Technician, Microsoft
Learn about the training and skills necessary for in-demand careers! Panelists will discuss current positions and how they embarked on their career pathways and obstacles they overcame along the way.
Registration is required by October 15th. To register or for more information go to Southside.edu/article/careers-4-women-technology or call 434-955-2252.
