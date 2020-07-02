The Mecklenburg County Public Libraries reopened on July 1. All branches will be open to the public Monday through Friday until 5 PM. We will also continue to offer curbside pickup at all locations. If you have any questions please call your local branch: Boydton (434-738-8650), Chase City (434-372-4286), Clarksville (434-374-8692), South Hill (434-447-8162).