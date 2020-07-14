Board of Supervisors approve EMPOWER grant request for backbone expansion

Michelle Taylor of EMPOWER Broadband, who recently acquired Buggs Island Telephone Cooperative, gave a presentation to the Board. The company is seeking the county’s approval on a grant application through the Department of Housing and Community Development. “EMPOWER is the incumbent service provider for the former BIT area along with serving [Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative’s] electric territory in eight additional counties in Virginia and portion of five counties in North Carolina.” said Taylor.
The Department of Housing and Community Development is implementing the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative Grant. This year there will be $19,000,000 awarded to eligible applicants to provide “last mile service to unserved areas in the Commonwealth”. Unserved areas are defined as having broadband speeds of less the 25.5. EMPOWER has determined that Tanglewood Shores in Bracey is the most eligible for this grant.
“This will be new plant construction providing fiber to the home and capable of providing broadband speeds up to 1GB and will pass approximately 460 locations. The estimated amount of the project is $1.3 million. The exact amount of the funds will be determined once the final application is submitted and where EMPOWER will provide the matching funds.” said Taylor.
David Lipscomb, Vice President of Member Services with MEC and EMPOWER Broadband, informed the Board that of the 135 miles of the “Broadband Backbone” being placed with the help of the Tobacco Commission Grant project, 110 miles has been completed. “In Mecklenburg County, we have built near our office on Highway 92 in Chase City. We are actually extending a little bit into the Jones Store community, back from there to Highway 92. We are also making some improvements as we speak to take the line down Baskerville Road and Busy Bee Road. We are making some headway with that backbone.” said Lipscomb.
“One of the things that’s interesting to note, you know when we first asked you guys to make this commitment with us, we were only able to deliver 1GB per second but as time goes on people need more more, businesses need more and more. Since we made that commitment, today the electronics are available to provide 10GB of service of that same fiber.” said Lipscomb.
Mr. Glanzy Spain asked if EMPOWER and Mecklenburg Electric have been encouraged to make changes to address the concerns about distance learning for the upcoming school year. The lack of internet services in rural areas has been one of the ongoing challenges that the school system is facing.
Mr. Lipscomb explained that the goal was to get it out as quickly as they can and to as many as they can. He has had conversations with Mr. Nichols and other school administrators about possibly setting up hotspots and doing what they can to get the service to the students and employees that need it. The Board unanimously approved the intent to apply.
