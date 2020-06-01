Mecklenburg County Offices
All Mecklenburg County Offices--except the County Clerk's Office--will be open Monday through Friday, but they will remain closed to the public until further notice.The Mecklenburg County Clerk's Offices are open to the public from 8:30a.m. to 5:00p.m.
Some offices have dropboxes located outside for you to leave any written information, forms, permits, etc. Offices are working on their normal schedules.* If you have questions or business to be conducted with a County Department, you are advised to call 434-738-6191 and speak to the department in question.
Bliss Thriftstore
Bliss Thriftstore is active on their Facebook page where they post their daily hours and deals. Customers can also call them at (434) 294-8018.
Blue Creek Cove
Blue Creek Cove is officially open for business again! They re-opened on May 18 and are offering drive-thru. They are closed Wednesdays, and business hours are: Monday & Tuesday from 7:00a.m. to 2:00p.m., Thursday from 7:00a.m. to 4:00p.m., Friday from 7:00a.m. to 7:00p.m., Saturday from 8:00a.m. to 8:00p.m. and Sunday from 8:00a.m. to 3:00p.m. Customers can get in contact with them by messaging their Facebook page.
The Bobbin’ Cork
The Bobbin’ Cork is offering pickup daily through their Facebook Page. Customers can also contact them at (434) 374-2067.
Buggs Island Brewery
They are offering curbside pickup and window service. There hours are Friday 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. and Saturday 4:00p.m. to 7:00p.m. Customers can call them at (434) 265-3343.
Castle’s Butcher Shop
Castle’s remains open. Customers can call them at (434) 372-3185.
The Copper Kettle
The Copper Kettle offers to-go specials daily on their Facebook page. Customers can contact them at (434) 738-6045.
Colgate’s Square
Their new hours are as follows: Monday & Tuesday from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m., Closed Wednesdays, Thursday & Friday from 9:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. and closed Saturdays and Sundays. They offer appointments at (434) 372-3151, and for after-hours customers can call (434) 210-2416.
The Cottage Barn
The Cottage Barn is open for business and updates their Facebook page daily with hours of business. Customers can also get in touch with them by calling (434) 374-2299.
Gino’s Pizza
Gino’s is currently open for takeout. Customers can always call them at (434) 372-4466.
Graham Hardware
Graham Hardware remains open and posts their stock of essential items on Facebook weekly. Customers can call at (434) 372-4902 for the Chase City location.
Hite’s Clothing
Hite’s is currently open. They are very active on their Facebook page, and customers can also call them at (434) 374-5914.
MacCallum More Museum and Gardens
MacCallum More is limiting visitors at this time, but remains open from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. Customers can call them at (434) 372-0502.
Rosemont of Virginia Winery
Rosemont of Virginia Winery is offering reservations to customers that would like to enjoy wine on-premise. They advise customers to call them at (434) 636-9463.
Virginia Avenue Mall
The Virginia Avenue Mall remains open. They work normal hours from 9:30a.m. to 5:00p.m. except for Sundays when they are closed. Customers can call them at (434) 374-5949.
Update: An earlier version stated that the Mecklenburg County Offices were working on alternating schedules. They are operating at normal hours at this time, but remain closed to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.