The National Weather Service in Wakefield has extended the
* Flood Warning for Urban Areas and Small Streams in...
Mecklenburg County in south central Virginia...
* Until 730 PM EDT Wednesday.
* At 1258 PM EDT, flooding of urban areas and small streams
continues across much of Mecklenburg County. Local law enforcement
and Virginia 511 report several roadways closed to high water
across the county. The Allen Creek near Boydton is at minor flood
stage at 19.88 feet and rising. Flooding is expected to continue
through the afternoon despite the rainfall tapering off.
* Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Chase City, Clarksville, Boydton, Buffalo Springs, Nelson, Spanish
Grove, Beechwood, John H Kerr Dam, Finchley, Skipwith, Fairview,
Rogers Corner, Richardson, Bracey, Keats, Buffalo Junction, Eppes
Fork, John H Kerr Reservoir, Baskerville and Palmer Springs.
