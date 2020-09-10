Dry Creek closed for pipe repairs

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has temporarily closed a section of Dry Creek Road (Route 668) in Mecklenburg County, due to a pipe washout from recent storms. Weather permitting, the project will be complete by late September.
The road will be closed between Baskerville Road (Route 669) and Twin Cedar Road (Route 666).
During work, the following detour route will be in place:
·Dry Creek Road (Route 668) east – Take Baskerville Road (Route 669) south to Red Gate Road (Route 672) east to Busy Bee Road (Route 663) north back to Dry Creek Road.
·Dry Creek Road (Route 668) west – Take Busy Bee Road (Route 663) south to Red Gate Road (Route 672) west to Baskerville Road (Route 669) north back to Dry Creek Road.
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.
