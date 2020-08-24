Local Mom publishes Parenting Collection

How do you explain how much you love your children? Despite the overwhelming love and pride you feel for them, there’s no doubt about it—parenting is hard. But like being a coffee lover, being a parent is an all-encompassing part of your identity. Melissa Face knows what it’s like to ride the roller coaster that is parenting. Her collection beautifully captures the daily ups and downs of being a mom—the good and the bad, the ugly and the really ugly. But most importantly, Melissa hopes readers find solace in the unspeakable joy that parenting brings, no matter the chaos. Poignant, timely, and at times heartbreaking, I Love You More Than Coffee is about the moments that define parenthood and the unbreakable bond between parent and child.
Melissa Face’s writing has appeared in numerous local and national publications, including The Myrtle Beach Herald, Guideposts, Country Woman, Farm & Ranch Living, Prairie Times, Richmond Family Magazine, Tidewater Family Magazine, Boomer Magazine, Sasee Magazine,, Parhelion Literary Magazine, and twenty-one volumes of Chicken Soup for the Soul.
She has a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Coastal Carolina University and a Master of Arts in human resources development from Webster University. Melissa also holds teaching certifications in English, special education, and gifted education.
Currently, Melissa teaches world literature at the Appomattox Regional Governor’s School for the Arts and Technology. She chronicles more of her life with her husband and two children in Prince George, Virginia, on her website, melissaface.com, on Facebook @ MelissaFaceWrites, and on Instagram @melissafacewrites.
