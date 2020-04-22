In a letter sent to the Virginia Congressional Delegation Thursday, April 16, Governor Ralph Northam thanked the delegation for ongoing partnership and outlined key areas that require additional federal response due to COVID-19.
“I am deeply grateful to our congressional delegation for their help in bringing much-needed federal support to Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Additional funding for these programs will make a tremendous difference as we combat this public health emergency, address the economic fallout, and prepare for economic recovery.”
The six key areas of needed investment as stated in the Governor’s letter are as follows:
- Additional flexible state funding; in the Governor’s letter, he states that, “The Commonwealth and its localities need flexible funding structure to cover budget shortfalls and support discretionary measures to tackle the public health crisis and economic recovery.” This flexible funding would allow Virginia the federal support required to keep state-funded essential services running in the wake of this pandemic.
- Investments in public health infrastructure; these investments would be used to support the public health workforce efforts such as providing enhancements to support the response to COVID-19, fund public communications and fund public service announcements. Secondarily, the investments would go towards a “Heroes Fund” which would then be used to provide premium pay to essential workers. Other focuses Governor Northam includes in the letter are addressing workforce shortages in the domestic drug supply chain and expanding Medicaid Federal Medical Assistance Percentage.
- Support for Virginia’s families, including an increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits and relief for renters, home-owners, and those experiencing homelessness; this would provide aid for SNAP, child welfare, domestic violence programs, homelessness assistance, rental assistance, mortgage assistance, HOME funding and grants to the state for mental health, substance abuse and developmental disability services.
- Support for Virginia’s workers, including expansion of unemployment benefits, health insurance, and hazard pay;
- Support for Virginia businesses; which would go towards expanding the Paycheck Protection Program, the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program, reauthorizing the State Small Business Credit Initiative, small business grants through Main Street Programs, create a recovery loan fund, support agricultural businesses and towards community development funding.
- Investments in infrastructure; this would go towards establishing broadband coverage across Virginia.
A full text of the letter composed by Governor Northam can be found on the Governor’s website at https://www.governor.virginia.gov/.
