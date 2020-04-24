Bluestone High School will distribute its 2020 yearbook , "The Roaring 20’s," on Friday, May 1, from 10:00a.m. to noon in a drive-through format in front of the school. If you’ve already paid for a yearbook, you can pick it up during these hours. If you haven’t ordered yet, extra copies will be sold for $55 (cash only please), or you can still pre-order and pay online at www.jostensyearbooks.com through April 30. For questions, email plove@mcpsweb.org or call or text (540) 250-6803.
Most Popular
Articles
- COVID-19 Update: One new case of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg
- Brian's Steakhouse taken by fire early Tuesday morning
- YMCA hosts toiletries drive in Chase City and Clarksville
- Shoplifting indictments issued to four individuals
- MCPS update: Students are being given review materials for better understanding
- Mecklenburg County declares state of emergency in Board Meeting
- COVID-19 pandemic causes changes in next school year’s budget
- Structure fire leaves residential home damaged
- 7 total deaths in Mecklenburg County attributed to COVID-19
- Yard of the Week, First and Second week
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.