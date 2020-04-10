**As of the morning of April 10, elections have not been moved**
Town elections this year will be taking place on May 5. However, with the Coronavirus Pandemic threatening to last until early June, voters are being urged to send in their votes early instead of turning out on election day as they usually would. The Virginia Department of Elections states that the deadline to apply for an absentee ballot is Tuesday, April 28. Requests must be received by Virginia Department of Elections registrars by 5:00p.m on April 28. The VDE website also advises absentee voters choose reason “2A My disability or illness” for the absentee voting registration.
Voters are being encouraged to send their application in as soon as possible for absentee voting so they have time to receive and send back their mail. Absentee voter applications can be submitted in one of three ways:
Online at https://www.elections.virginia.gov/registration/voter-forms/
By mail: either download the application form from the above site or call the Voter Registration Office at (434) 738-6191 and request an application then send it to:
P.O. Box 436
Boydton, VA 23917-0436
Or in-person by visiting the Mecklenburg County Voter Registration Office at 439 Madison St. Boydton, VA
The towns of Boydton and Clarksville have both Mayoral and Town Council members running uncontested. In Boydton, Mayor Johnny M. Kirkland is running re-election for his second term. Town Council members William R. “Bill” Thompson, David Miller Crowder, and T. G. “Tinker” Gill are also running for re-election.
In Clarksville, Mayor Kevin S. Allgood is running for re-election as well as two Town Council members: Bruce F. Woerner and Edward M. “Mike” Sizemore. Newcomer Tammy Brankley Mulchi is running for the third open seat on Town Council.
Chase City’s Mayor Eddie Bratton faces competition from Alden D. Fahringer. Five candidates will also be vying for the three available Town Council seats in Chase City. The candidates for Town Council are as follows: Henry B. Davis, E. Michelle Wilson, Pauline Blackwell Keeton, as well as incumbents Charles H. Willis and Marshall E. “Tommy” Whitaker.
