Coronavirus Heroes: Teachers

During this pandemic, teachers are working hard to keep both themselves and their students up-to-date with the latest information on schooling from the Virginia Governor. While some things are still unknown, our county’s teachers are working hard to help their students as best they can.
Curtis Jones, World History teacher at Park View High, says, “This is something that most of us have not experienced in our lifetime. These are unprecedented times…I believe that administration has done an awesome job in their leadership and guidance in keeping the students of Mecklenburg County engaged in continuous learning.” Crista Moody, Biology teacher at Bluestone High, echoes the sentiment: “Individual school administrators have done a really good job with passing information on to us…I don’t think anything’s been kept from us.”
While the closure of schools in Virginia was a shock to all of us, the administration and teachers have rolled with it, and continue doing their job teaching students what they can. Right now, teachers are keeping in contact with students through various methods such as Google Classrooms, Zoom meetings, and email. While not all students have been easy to get a hold of, guidance counselors are working with teachers to make sure students are contacted and get the information they need. However, difficulties getting in touch with students may not be solely the students’ fault; as one teacher states, “Many of our students live in areas where the internet is sketchy… I know many students in this situation. They may be able to get a signal strong enough for a text, but not for streaming or downloading. It puts them at a disadvantage in relation to those of our students who have ready access to wifi.”
In regards to what information the students are being given, teachers have been instructed to help students review what they have been over thus far during the year, and to highlight any sections that students had trouble with, in order to further their understanding of the subjects.
On the matter of teaching remotely, Curtis Jones states, “I am still teaching and staying in contact with my students, I just do it in a different way right now! Instead of seeing them each day inside of a school building, face to face, I do it all from home, through computer technology. I admit, it is a learning process for me and my students. However, with each other's support, we are adapting just fine.”
Crista Moody, head of the science department at Bluestone High, admits that teachers have kept in contact to help each other out in this trying time as well. She says the hardest challenge so far has been, “feel[ing] disconnected, as anybody would, not seeing the people that I normally see everyday.” Another teacher agrees, stating, “We [have been] placed in a position of remoteness… It is really hard. I miss the direct interaction with my students and my colleagues.”
As for the future, both Curtis Jones and Crista Moody think that everyone will be, “stronger, and much more flexible in the future, having had this experience.” While the future is certainly uncertain, there are definitely things everyone can learn from this experience that will help them later on.
Teacher Crista Moody’s advice for students right now would be to, “Not stress about your classes. You worry about keeping your mental health where it needs to be, and then when I see you back in class or I see you back in school next year, we’ll get you where you need to be.”
