Hundley Center implements CDC guidelines for keeping residents safe

As the COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold, there remain long term patient care needs in the community. One of the patient care resources that remains is the Hundley Center, according to Betty DeOrnellas, Administrator at the Hundley Center.
“We have been following the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS), the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) guidelines on dealing with COVID-19 and we continue to do so. We have now established a restricted wing for any residents coming to the Hundley Center,” she said.
Any patients being admitted to the Hundley Center must pass strict guidelines including health screenings and a negative COVID-19 test prior to admission, according to DeOrnellas.
“We have set up a restricted wing at the Hundley Center for admissions,” she said. “Residents will be placed in that wing and it is restricted to only certain staff and that staff will not be caring for other residents in the rest of the Hundley Center. Our new residents will stay in that wing until cleared.”
“All employees at the Hundley Center are trained in infection prevention and additional steps to protect staff and residents have been added due to the COVID-19 crisis. All people entering the building are screened, including having their temperature taken and sanitizing their hands. That is something we instituted at the Hundley Center on March 14th,” she said.
“Currently, all our staff wear personal protective equipment (PPE) while working in the Hundley Center,” DeOrnellas said. “That means gloves and masks daily; eye protection and disposable gown when appropriate.”
DeOrnellas explained that when PPE is removed, the employees wash their hands during removal of PPE and then put on new PPE before moving on to another resident. She also explained that residents are asked to stay in the rooms per CMS guidelines to help protect them and others.
DeOrnellas added that communal dining by residents and other group activities have been suspended since March 14th due to COVID-19 precautions.
She said this time is particularly challenging for residents because of visitor restrictions and the lack of communal activities; however, facility staff are working hard to try and meet each resident’s psychosocial needs. She asked that if the community wanted to do something to help, they could send comfort items for residents at the Hundley Center. DeOrnellas said that home-made food is not allowed, but other items like cards, flowers and snacks would always be welcomed by the residents at the Hundley Center.
“We do utilize Facetime for residents to be able to chat with their families. Small acts of kindness are so appreciated by our residents and staff,” she added.
To coordinate any gifts people want to donate, a number has been established. DeOrnellas asked anyone willing to help should call 434-584-5893.
