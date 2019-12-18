The Boydton Town Council met on Tuesday, December 10 for their monthly meeting where they continued the debate on adjustments to town water customers who use significant amounts of water to water their yards and gardens. Last month it was brought to the council’s attention that there were a couple of citizens that were receiving adjustments to the sewage part of their water bills because they were watering their yards and gardens and did not think they should be charged for the sewer services for that water because it was not going into the sewer. These adjustments had been going on unnoticed for close to 5 years for some. Once it was brought to the council’s attention, steps were being made to make a written policy on how to handle these adjustments. It has never been an issue until now, and going back through the town policies it was determined there had never been anything in writing about how to handle this situation. It had always been a case by case basis most of the time based on whether a citizen had a water leak or a pipe burst. On Tuesday night, the issue boiled over into a heated debate between Mayor Johnny Kirkland, the council and the two citizens in attendance who have been receiving the adjustments. Those two citizens are David Goodwin and J.E. Harrell. Mayor Johnny Kirkland stated at the beginning of the debate “I want to put this matter to rest.” Stating that a policy needs to be written to settle this issue and to clarify how the town will give adjustments.
During last months meeting, council decided they would table the motion in order to speak with the town attorney, Tessie Bacon with Harris Matthews and Crowder to get her opinion on the matter. Mayor Kirkland, Clerk Treasurer Shirley Bowen and Renny Park, Chief Operator at the waste water treatment plant, met with Mrs. Bacon prior to the meeting. The question was asked to her “Is it an issue to give a customer breaks on his/her water and sewer bill.” Bacon’s answer was that “Yes, it could be. You could be opening up yourself for a huge liability if you give certain customers a break.” She went on to tell them that the town should develop a written policy for when a person is entitled to a reduced water or sewer bill, i.e. a leak over a certain amount. Mayor Kirkland then said that there were several options for the citizens with the complaints. They can pay the full bill with the sewage based on the water usage, or pay the town $750 for the town to install their meter, with the home owner paying to run the lines to where they want to run it, and then they will only have to pay for the water after this is installed, or the other option is the homeowner can install a well after getting the proper permits.
The citizens on hand to debate this issue did not want to do any of these options. Instead, Goodwin provided council with a meter that he found on the internet for a much cheaper price than the one offered by the town. This meter was less than $200 and he said that he would be able to take a picture of the reading and bring it to the town each month. Debate began over whether Goodwin would be able to use this or not. Councilman Bill Coleman asked Clerk Treasurer Shirley Bowen to send a picture of it to town attorney Tessie Bacon to get her opinion. Bowen did this, and while debate was still going on Bacon replied back with her opinion. “I say no, because then everyone else will want to do it. It needs to be uniform for everyone.” Bacon replied. The $750 meter is the only current meter that the town currently provides. Councilman Ronny Worley mentioned having the town be able to sell this so that everyone else would have the option to purchase it they wanted to. Mayor Kirkland responded “I want to go by the wishes of the attorney that we paid to give us an opinion.”
Mayor Kirkland went on to explain “It (water/sewer) is a service. Just like we pick your garbage up on Mondays and Fridays. If you put it out there that is fine, we are going to pick it up. If you don’t put it out there that is fine too, but we are still going to charge you for the service. These resources are a service.” The meter Goodwin presented council is not an approved meter by the town, and would have to be before he could use it. Goodwin also referenced language in one of the Virginia state codes that the attorney provided the town. He referenced Virginia code section 15.2-2119 Fees and Charges for water and sewer services provided to a property owner. In subsection B of this code section, it states that “Such fees and charges, being in the nature of use of service charges, shall as nearly as the governing body deems practicable and equitable, be uniform for the same type, class and amount of use or service of the sewage disposal system and may be based or computed either on the consumption of water on or in connection with the real estate. Goodwin also referenced a sentence later on in the section that says that all of this is “such other basis as the governing body may determine.” saying that the council can make the policy to give the adjustments. Mayor Kirkland, frustratingly stated “We have been putting it off for months and months (making a decision). If this man comes here and you want to do something for this one and for that one then so be it, but i’m not having any parts of it when I have 254 other water customers paying what they (Goodwin and Harrell) are trying to avoid.” Councilman Bill Thompson added “When I watered my garden my water went up, but I didn’t look for a sewage adjustment.” Vice Mayor and councilman Tinker Gill also said “If you want to keep your place looking nice, you have to pay the price. You have to go along with the program.” referencing paying the sewage fees along with the water usage. Harrell and Goodwin said they understand this, but if the council changed the policy for everyone to get adjustments there would be no issue.
Researching other towns around the county and state, there are none that make the adjustments that Boydton has been doing. The only thing close is Clarksville gives a one time a year adjustment to residents that fill up a swimming pool. Several member expressed they did not care what any other town did. Goodwin stated that if he got the meter he wanted, he wouldn't need any more adjustments, to which Mayor Kirkland responded that his meter is not the one the town provides. Councilman Worley then suggested that the Town should sell it, therefore no citizen would buy it anywhere else. Mayor Kirkland asked Worley “We are trying to be fair to everyone, but you are making a decision made on two requests. Correct?” After several times asking the question to him, Worley responded “Correct.” Council members Bill Coleman and Ronny Worley both felt that making a decision at the meeting on Tuesday would be “jumping the gun.” They want to take the next 30 days to sit down and come up with a workable ordinance.
Councilman Worley told council “Go home and look in the mirror tonight and do me a favor, we are here, we got elected for these people. I am trying to do things for the public. That’s why I was elected and that is what I want to continue to do.” Councilman Bill Thompson responded by saying “We also were elected to keep the town’s water and sewer costs down as much as possible.” Mayor Kirkland said “We got elected for over 250, not just two.” The Mayor reiterated that the council asked him to do research on the situation and get with town attorney Bacon on it. He said that they did all of this, gave council the information they requested, and they won’t follow the advice. Councilman David Crowder responded by saying that “We don’t have to agree with what she said.” Council eventually decided to come up with an ordinance before the next meeting, and be able to vote on it in January’s meeting.
Another issue at hand that was also tabled from the November meeting was discussed. There are two or three properties in town that have owners that are not full time residents. These property owners have been getting the town to turn their water on or off when they are on their way to the property or after the leave. The town has been doing this for the homeowners at their request, and also without them being on the property when it is done. These residents are not being charged the normal $50 reconnection fee, and also only paying for the water when they are at the residence. The issue was raised last month, due to it being similar to the other situation, with giving some residents preferential treatment over others. One of the residents also attempted to turn their own water on or off and damaged the town meter in the process. This issue was also brought to the town attorney for her opinion, which she stated that like the other issue there needs to be a uniform policy that affects all citizens equally. Councilman Tinker Gill stated that he felt that they either need to leave the water on all year and pay the minimum fee, or pay the reconnection fee. Councilman Ronny Worley said that since there are so few people that are doing this, that they should not be charged anything to turn their water on and off. Mayor Kirkland told the council “You all asked me to do a job and I did it with the attorney, and now you don’t want to follow the attorney’s advice. These issues are black and white, and you all are making a mountain out of a mole hill. We need to step up to the plate and do something and do it with the best interest of everybody. Not just two or three. I did what was asked, and that is the opinion of the attorney. Follow it if you wish.” Mayor Kirkland said. Councilman Bill Coleman made a motion to leave it the way it has been. With part time residents not having to pay to have their water turned on or off. Coleman also put in the motion to have the residents be at the property when the town turns the water on or off, and to put a lock on the meters so that the residents do not attempt to do this themselves. Councilman Worley seconded the motion. There were only 5 council members at the meeting, with Ray Cherry being absent. Councilman Ronny Worley, Bill Coleman and David Crowder voted in favor of the motion. Members Tinker Gill and Bill Thompson voted no. By a 3-2 vote the motion carried.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.