On July 20, a Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued 18 indictments including several assault and drug charges.
James Lavonn Lewis was charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of felony assault of a family or household member, after having been twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years.
Joshua Edward Panther was charged with one count felony possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance.
Jaden Wanda Bagley was charged with one felony count of malicious shooting, stabbing, cutting, wounding, or by any means bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill. He was also charged with one count of felony use or attempted use of a firearm.
Rashawn Cook was charged with one felony count of malicious shooting, stabbing, cutting, wounding, or by any means bodily injury with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill. He was also charged with one count of felony use or attempted use of a firearm.
Travis Ashley Seamster was charged with one count of felony shoplifting from Walmart.
Edward Donald Ebron was charged with one count of felony child abuse and one count of felony assault of a family or household member, after having been twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years.
Tiffany Raquel Minor was charged with one felony count of destruction of property valued at more than $1000.
Winston Jevon Richards was charged with one count of feloniously obtaining personal property having a value of more than $500.00.
Taylor Brantley Hardage was charged with one felony count of knowingly and intentionally possessing a controlled Schedule I or II substance.
Phillip Cameron Gary was charged with one felony count of abduction by force with the intent to deprive the victim of their personal liberty.
Chris Allen Ayers and Keith Edwin Ayers were charged with feloniously possessing a Schedule I or II substance with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute.
Mark A. Carpenter was charged with one felony count of unlawful wounding.
Donovan Tyrell Moseley was charged with one felonious count of possession with the intent to distribute more than one-half ounce but not more than five pounds of Marijuana.
Dennis M. Colby, Jr. was charged with a felony possession of a Schedule I or II substance.
Munef Rafik Saleh was charged with a felony possession of a Schedule I or II substance, namely cathinone. He was also charged with one count of feloniously transporting or possessing 500 or more packs of unstamped cigarettes for the purpose of evading the payment of the taxes.
Romel Orlando Phillips was charged with one felony count of evading law enforcement.
Teresa Deneal Jackson was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and one felony count of driving while being a habitual offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.