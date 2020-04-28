Sentara Emergency Departments Stand Ready to Provide Safe Care for All Medical Emergencies
Recent data from Sentara's Admissions and Emergency Departments (EDs) suggest that patients are not seeking care for non-COVID medical emergencies, especially heart attacks and strokes.
Whether that hesitation is based on fear, confusion, or assumptions about the safety or capacity of EDs during this time, this is a dangerous trend. No one should wait to call 911 or go to the ED in an emergency.
Sentara is reminding the community that their EDs are open and prepared to safely care for all medical emergencies. The safety of their patients and staff is their top priority and they are taking every precaution. Anyone who enters a Sentara ED can expect to be:
- Met by staff dressed in appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE).
- Screened for symptoms consistent with COVID-19, regardless of the kind of emergency.
- Immediately separated from others based on likelihood of COVID-19.
- Given a mask to wear if they do not already have one.
- Treated with respect and concern.
- Appropriately cared for in a safe, clean environment that follows current CDC guidelines.
Sentara Connects Community with Healthcare Heroes on SentaraHeroes.com
On Wednesday, April 22, Sentara launched www.SentaraHeroes.com, a new website that virtually connects and centralizes the uplifting messages community members send to our healthcare heroes every day.
Anyone can add a message of support, encouragement, or appreciation for Sentara staff by:
- Using the hashtag #SentaraHeroes in their own Facebook and Instagram posts.
- Posting a message directly on the website.
After a post is tagged or submitted, the website pulls it into a curated gallery for both their employees and the public to see at any time.
SentaraHeroes.com highlights the amazing, brave work our healthcare heroes do and speaks to the way both Sentara and the communities value their contributions. It is also a testament to the continuous and overwhelming generosity and support they receive from our communities.
We encourage everyone to check the website often to read new messages.
Sentara Requests Homemade Masks PPE Donations
Sentara Healthcare is equipping all employees with masks at work, regardless of their role in the organization. Universal staff masking provides better protection for their patients and team members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sentara welcomes community donations of homemade masks for use in nonclinical settings. Clinical employees will continue wearing appropriate, medical-grade masks as necessitated by their roles.
While they are taking every measure to conserve and appropriately allocate personal protective equipment (PPE), they are also accepting additional supplies and appreciate donations of all types. All homemade masks and PPE donations can be arranged by calling a local Sentara hospital or by calling 1-800-SENTARA (1-800-736-8272) Monday - Friday, 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Donation guidelines are available on the Sentara website at https://sentaraupdates.com/donations/.
