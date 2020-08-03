VDOT closing Antlers Road bridge for repairs

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close Antlers Road (Route 678) over Kettles Creek in Mecklenburg County beginning Monday, August 3 for bridge repair work. Weather permitting, the road is expected to reopen in October 2020.
During the closure, the following detour route will be in place:
Northbound Antlers Rd. (Rt. 678) – Take China Grove Rd. (Rt. 707) north to Buggs Island Rd. (Rt. 4) north to Red Lawn Rd. (Rt. 615) west back to Antlers Rd. (Rt. 678).
Southbound Antlers Rd. (Rt. 678) – Take Red Lawn Rd. (Rt. 615) east to Buggs Island Rd. (Rt. 4) south to China Grove Rd. (Rt. 707) south back to Antlers Rd. (Rt. 678).
Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.
